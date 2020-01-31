Sick Thai PM begs off duties for a day

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha cancelled his scheduled appointments on Thursday (January 30) due to illness.

A person close to the premier said Prayut had a fever and was fatigued and was resting at home on his doctor's advice.

His symptoms had no relation to Prayut's visit to Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday to inspect virus control measures, the person said.

In his stead, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided at an awards presentation on Thursday morning and Deputy Defence Minister Chaichan Changmongkol chaired a meeting at the Defence Ministry.