Singapore becomes an option for Hongkongers amid political crisis

Inquiries from Hong Kong residents about Singapore real estate have risen by about 30 to 40 per cent in the past two months.

An increasing number of Hong Kong residents are looking to buy homes in Singapore and enrol their children in schools there, according to property agents and educators, amid the deepening political crisis over the city's now-suspended extradition bill.

Clarence Foo, associate deputy group director at real estate agency OrangeTee & Tie, said inquiries from Hong Kong residents had risen by about 30 to 40 per cent in the past two months.

"Singapore has all along been popular among Hongkongers because of [how close it is], but the recent protests definitely had an impact, either by moving forward their plans of relocating or giving them the reason to do so," said Foo, who currently has five clients from the city. They comprise families and singles, with the latter looking for "an alternative home or backup option for now".

At the ISS International School, which offers the International Baccalaureate curriculum, admission inquiries have risen 50 to 60 per cent in the past two months, compared with earlier this year, said the school's director for marketing communications and admissions Paul Adamberry.

Adamberry said six students from Hong Kong would join the school's 600-strong intake in August - a record high, and a significant increase on the average of one or two in previous academic years.

"These inquiries are made mostly by Western and Cantonese families in Hong Kong who are looking to relocate to Singapore for personal reasons … and they are exploring alternatives for their future," said Adamberry, who expected the number of Hong Kong students to climb further.

This Week in Asia spoke to nine property agents and international schools, and more than half pointed to a recent uptick in inquiries from Hong Kong residents, giving them the sense that more Hongkongers were considering starting a new life in the Lion City.

But the property-sector professionals were quick to point out that few of these inquiries had translated into direct sales for now.

Christine Sun, head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie, said only two homes marketed by her firm were bought by Hongkongers between January and May and none in June.

Last year, 13 sales transactions involved Hong Kong residents and the figure was 37 in 2017.

PUSH FACTORS

Political turmoil has rocked Hong Kong since last month, sparking clashes between police and protesters - and thugs and protesters last week - over an extradition bill that would have allowed the transfer of fugitives to jurisdictions with which the city has no extradition deal, including mainland China.

John Hu, founder and principal consultant of Hong Kong-based John Hu Migration Consulting, said general migration inquiries had doubled in the last two months and his business had improved by 40 per cent.

"Australia, Canada and the United Statestop the mainstream immigration destinations for reasons like family links," Hu said. "Others are European Union countries like Ireland, Portugal, Malta and Asian countries like Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore."

Gavin She, property consultancy Savills' Hong Kong director, also noted a spike in Hongkongers asking about Singapore property.

"I believe some people have started opening accounts in private banks in Singapore but I have not seen a huge amount of real estate transactions yet as the foreign-buyer stamp duty in Singapore is relatively high," explained She, who added that immigration policies in Singapore were "very strict".

Foreign buyers in Singapore must pay an additional tax of 20 per cent of their property's purchase price or market value. Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong, speaking to This Week in Asia on another matter earlier this week, said he had heard talk that foreign buyers were getting more active in the Singapore property market.

"I have heard of late there has been greater interest by wealthy Hong Kong businessmen in buying Singapore property and when they do that … they are also looking for permanent residency," he said.