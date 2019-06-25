Singapore PM Lee hopes Trump-Xi meeting will rekindle trade talks

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday said he hoped the highly anticipated meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit will rekindle trade talks between the two superpowers, after a sudden stall last month caused "hurt feelings on both sides".
In a wide-ranging interview with Nikkei Asian Review ahead of the June 28-29 summit in Osaka, Lee also addressed Hong Kong's ongoing political turmoil - stressing that he hoped the semi-autonomous city would "overcome these problems".
On the scheduled bilateral talks between the Chinese and American leaders, Lee said he hoped they would have a "productive meeting in Osaka and … set things in a positive direction".
But Lee, who will attend the summit with his deputy prime minister and designated successor Heng Swee Keat, also said a near-term resolution to the escalating trade war between the superpowers was unlikely.
Negotiations broke down in May, with Washington accusing Chinese negotiators of upending previously agreed-upon points. Beijing in turn has said United States officials had been unreasonable with their demands for changes to hundreds of Chinese laws. "This is a long process. They have been talking for a long time, they seem to be making progress. Unfortunately, there was no deal at the last minute," Lee said, according to a transcript of the interview. "I think there were some hurt feelings on both sides. So it will not be so easy to overcome the problem." Asked by the Japanese publication about "easier issues" that could be resolved between the feuding countries - also embroiled in what some observers have termed an early-stage tech cold war - Lee mentioned technology and cybersecurity. Said Lee: "If you start talking about human rights, those are very complicated and they affect many areas, but the trade package - if we treat it just as trade - I think there are ways to tackle the imbalances which have arisen, and to work out practical arrangements to go ahead." But it would be impossible to make progress if either side felt that trade was being used as a means to be "one up on the other parties or to keep the other party down", he said. As a result of the trade war, Lee said he expected Singapore's 2019 gross domestic product growth to come in somewhere between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent, "significantly lower" than last year's 3.1 per cent growth. "But given the global conditions, I think it is about the best we can do. Meanwhile, we make our continuing efforts domestically to upgrade our workers, to upgrade our businesses, to transform the economy and adapt to the new world," he said. The prime minister, however, said he did not think the trade war's short-term impact would be as severe as the fallout from the 2007-08 global financial crisis. But in the long term the feud could have serious consequences for the structure of the global economy, he said, raising the prospect of a "bifurcation of technology of markets" as a major negative for international trade. Asked if Trump was likely to talk to Xi about Hong Kong's mass protests against an extradition bill that would allow suspects to be brought to the mainland to face trial, Lee said he did not know what would happen. The city has been mired in political turmoil since early June because of the now-suspended bill - and more demonstrations are expected because protesters want Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to fully withdraw the proposal. Protesters - who numbered up to an estimated 2 million during one rally - also want Lam to resign. Beijing has sternly said that this demand is out of the question. "[Discussing Hong Kong] was not on the [G20] agenda," Lee said. "The matter has come up; I imagine they will discuss it. "I think it will be a difficult one because from China's point of view, they will see it as a question of sovereignty. I mean, 'one country, two systems', and Hong Kong is part of one country." When asked if he thought the city's status as an international business hub was under threat, Lee said Singapore wished Hong Kong well. "We do a lot of business with Hong Kong. We do not see them as a threat to us at all, and I do not think they see us as a threat to them. We hope that they will overcome these problems," he said. Lee, a regular at G20 summits even though the Lion City is not one of the world's 20 biggest economies, said he believed Singapore was invited to the annual meetings because it offered perspectives from the point of view of a small state. "I think we speak up for the small countries and of course we try to express the ASEAN point of view, hoping to see a Southeast Asia which is stable, secure, and where there will be not too much great power rivalry." This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
