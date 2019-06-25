Singapore PM Lee hopes Trump-Xi meeting will rekindle trade talks

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday said he hoped the highly anticipated meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit will rekindle trade talks between the two superpowers, after a sudden stall last month caused "hurt feelings on both sides".

In a wide-ranging interview with Nikkei Asian Review ahead of the June 28-29 summit in Osaka, Lee also addressed Hong Kong's ongoing political turmoil - stressing that he hoped the semi-autonomous city would "overcome these problems".

On the scheduled bilateral talks between the Chinese and American leaders, Lee said he hoped they would have a "productive meeting in Osaka and … set things in a positive direction".

But Lee, who will attend the summit with his deputy prime minister and designated successor Heng Swee Keat, also said a near-term resolution to the escalating trade war between the superpowers was unlikely.