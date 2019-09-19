Sixth man linked to Yuen Long station attack surrenders to police

A sixth man linked to an attack on protesters and passengers at Hong Kong's Yuen Long MTR station has surrendered himself to police nearly two months after the incident, a court heard on Wednesday.

Truck driver Ng Wai-nam, 57, was taken to Fanling Court in a wheelchair to face a rioting charge.

His lawyer, Stephen Ma Tsz-on, told the court Ng had heart problems and required regular medication.

Ng allegedly took part in the attack with about 30 others at the station, which broke out overnight between July 21 and 22 and targeted black-clad protesters returning from an earlier demonstration in another part of the city.

He was picked out by a prosecution witness at an identification parade and, upon consulting legal advice, surrendered to Tai Po police station on Tuesday.

He was not required to make plea at his first hearing, as police needed further time for enquiries.

Acting principal magistrate Don So Man-lung granted Ng HK$50,000 (S$8,800) cash bail, but forbade him from entering Yuen Long station. He also ordered him to obey a curfew and report to police twice a week.

Ng will return to court on October 25 alongside five other alleged assailants.

He was the sixth of 32 suspects arrested to face a rioting charge in relation to the attack, in which at least 50 people were injured by a group of white-clad men wielding wooden rods, iron pipes and rattans.