Skeletal elephant dies in Sri Lanka weeks after parade outcry

COLOMBO - An emaciated 70-year-old elephant that caused a social media outcry after being forced to take part in an annual Buddhist pageant in Sri Lanka has died, officials said on Wednesday (Sept 25).

The government has ordered an autopsy for Tikiri, a domesticated Asian elephant that died on Tuesday night in Kegalle, 80km east of the capital Colombo, a wildlife department official said.

Elephant expert Jayantha Jayewardene said the jumbo had been ill-treated.

"Tikiri was severely undernourished," Mr Jayewardene told AFP. "It is a wonder that she lived this long."

The animal was withdrawn from the finale of the annual Temple of the Tooth pageant in Kandy last month after a social media firestorm erupted against parading the feeble animal.

Animal lovers lambasted the authorities for forcing the aged beast to parade several kilometres wearing elaborate attire at the hugely popular night festival.