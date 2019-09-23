Skies in Indonesia's Jambi province turn red after haze filters out sunlight

JAMBI, Indonesia - The skies turned red in the Indonesian province of Jambi on Sunday (Sept 22) due to the haze, caused by widespread forest fires, that has risen to the upper levels of the atmosphere, reported Sinar Harian.

The Malay daily reported that Indonesia National Board for Disaster Management information chief Agus Wibowo Soet had explained that the phenomenon, which was also known as "Rayleigh Scattering", was caused by the movement of haze away from hotspots.

Indonesian astronomer Marufin Sudibyo also explained that the skies did not turn red because of a sudden increase in temperatures.

"Rayleigh Scattering happens when sunlight is dispersed by smoke, dust or airborne particles that filter shorter wavelengths and release longer wavelengths that are in the orange or red spectrum, making the area appear to be dim and red," he said.