Slap on the head costs Thai woman her life

A motorbike taxi rider surrendered to police on Tuesday for reportedly stabbing her workmate out of anger, which she said had been building for two years.

Thongthae Janmun arrived at Wang Thonglang police station at 4pm to confess that she had committed a murder that morning. She said the conflict was not related to work, as they usually picked up passengers from different places, but that she and the victim often had personal clashes.

That morning, the victim had slapped Thongthae on her head, which infuriated her. So, she pulled out a knife and stabbed the other woman.

Thongthae has been charged with intention to murder, which will result in a sentence.

A small conflict erupted at the police station when the victim’s family tried to attack Thongthae.

