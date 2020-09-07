Slippery cliff proves fatal for foreign tourist

An Uzbek national reportedly slipped from the edge of a cliff while taking a photo and fell to his death at Ngao Waterfall National Park in Ranong province, officials said on Sunday (Sept 6).

The official document stated that on Sept 5, the park officers were notified of an incident in which a foreign tourist fell from the cliff at around 12.50am.

They went to the scene with a rescue team and found the victim lying in a stream and covered in blood.

The victim was identified as Soipov Abdullokh, who had travelled from Uzbekistan and visited the park with five Russian tourists.

The tourists told the park officials that Soipov had tried to take a picture from a spot 15 metres above ground level despite a warning sign in the area about its slippery surface and he eventually fell from the cliff.

The medical team arrived at the area at 2.20pm and declared the victim dead. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.