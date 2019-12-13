Slithering situation: Cobras captured after terrorising regions in Indonesia

Cobras have caused a scare among people living in the Royal Citayem housing complex in Bojong Gede district, Bogor regency, West Java.

More than 30 cobras measuring an average of 30 centimeters had been caught in the area in the past week, according to locals.

Following the discovery, students were accompanied by adults when going to school and a regular pengajian (Quran reading gathering) in the housing complex was postponed.

The venomous snake was reportedly found in a garden located in the back of the housing complex.

Creeping cobras were also reported in Ciracas, East Jakarta, Klaten in Central Java, Gunungkidul in Yogyakarta, and Jember in East Java over the past few weeks.

Reptile observer Arbi Krisna said the appearance of cobras was unsurprising as most snake eggs hatched this time of year.

"November until January is when snake eggs hatch. The process is preceded by laying eggs about one or two months beforehand," he said on Tuesday, kompas.com reported.

Therefore, he suggested that people clean their living areas, especially moist, dark and quiet places, which were the preferred spots for cobras to lay their eggs.

Similar to Arby, Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) herpetologist Amir Hamidy said the appearance of cobras on the island of Java did not come as a surprise as the reptile tended to seek fertile soil to inhabit.