Smog levels in Hat Yai well beyond safety levels, Krabi remains safe

The business district of Hat Yai in the southern province of Songkhla is among the worst hit by the smog smothering many areas in the region, with PM2.5 particles (dust particles smaller than 2.5 microns) exceeding the safety standards.

Two other areas facing similarly severe pollution were Yala and Satun provinces, Tananchai Wansuk, the chief of the area's environment office, said on Thursday.

The PM2.5 level in Hat Yai is 77 micrograms per cubic metre in a 24-hour cycle, while the safety benchmark is at 50mcg. Tananchai did not refer to the figures in Yala and Satun.

The smog from the western Indonesian island of Sumatra is expected to cloud southern Thailand for the next three days, he added.

Visibility at Hat Yai airport has not been affected by the smog, airport director Krittiya Thongkon said. He said they were getting instant information on visibility conditions and no warning had been issued as yet by the area meteorological station.