Smoking at home to soon become a punishable offence in Thailand

People in Thailand will no longer be allowed to smoke at home if their habit has a negative effect on other family members due to exposure to second-hand smoke, says the Act on Promotion of the Family Institute Development and Protection, which will go into effect from August 20.

This Act, passed to address domestic violence in all forms, states that smoking at home can be harmful to health and thus is a form of violence towards others living under the same roof, Department of Women's Affairs and Family Development chief Lertpanya Booranabundit said.

He was speaking at the 18th National Conference on Tobacco and Lung Health held in Bangkok last week.

"If it can be proved that the health problems of family members stems from second- or third-hand smoke at home, it can lead to two court trials: one in Criminal Court for 'domestic assault' via smoke and the other at the Central Juvenile and Family Court. This could lead to a court injunction to protect the health of family members, with the smoker being sent to a rehabilitation centre to kick the habit," Lertpanya said.

Dr Ronnachai Kongsakon, director of the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Centre under Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, said his agency had found that nearly 5 million households have smokers, hence more than 10 million people are exposed to second-hand smoke at home.