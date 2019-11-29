Snack chain flees Hong Kong after protesters trash 75 of its shops

Best Mart 360, which has had 75 of its 102 shops trashed or firebombed by hardcore protesters in the last six months, said it will expand to mainland China to reduce its reliance on the Hong Kong market and called on the government to launch an independent inquiry into the social unrest devastating the city.

The popular snack-shop chain is establishing a business entity to bring the expansion plan to fruition, with the first store in mainland China expected to open in the coming financial year.

"We are still studying the locations," Lin Tsz-fung, chairman and founder of the beleaguered food vendor, told the Post. He declined to elaborate.

Lin said the company plans to open 15 to 20 stores in Macau in the next two years, in a separate interview with Bloomberg.

Best Mart's shares have dropped 41 per cent on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the past six months as anti-government protests gripped the city, erasing HK$1.1 billion (S$191 million) of the company's market value. The broader Hang Seng Composite Index was little changed in that period.

Lin expressed his frustration with the vandalism that has dogged his business and others perceived to have links with mainland China or an allegiance to Beijing.

"I've never seen anything like this. Hong Kong now feels unfamiliar to me. I don't know why Hong Kong has become like this, like a war zone," Lin said. "Now that we've reached this stage, I think the government should set up an independent inquiry to look into the whole issue and to give seven million Hongkongers an explanation.

"I do expect overall business [in the retail industry] to decline by double digits. You did not expect this to happen at all. It never crossed my mind. I still do not understand why. I am innocent."

He said Best Mart 360 outlets had been attacked more than 180 times, something he described as a "very, very big blow".

Many shops and bank branches have been targeted by hardcore protesters who believe they have links to mainland China or pro-Beijing views.

Lin is from the eastern Chinese province of Fujian, and protesters accuse the business of having ties to "Fujian gangs" that attacked them during a clash in August. Some non-executive directors are also seen by the protesters as having pro-Beijing affiliations.

Lin defended the Fujian people and denied ties to gangs.