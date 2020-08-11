Snakes in, school’s out! Slithering reptiles cause chaos in class in Thailand

A school class in Kamphaeng Phet province had to be abandoned today after students discovered four snakes had slithered into the room without anyone noticing.

Glanarong Sirinrote, who was teaching the Prathom 5 class at Baan Nam Dib Mapraw School in Phran Kratai district, posted a Facebook video of the incident that quickly went viral.

The teacher evacuated the class after someone noticed it had been joined by a quartet of uninvited guests – golden tree snakes of various sizes. Glanarong managed to contact rescue volunteers, then teamed up with them to capture and remove the snakes in bags. Fortunately, none of the students was bitten by the slithering reptiles.

Golden tree snakes are mildly venomous but not considered dangerous to humans.