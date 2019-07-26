Sobbing dad in Taiwan unwilling to give daughter away at wedding

A FATHER in Chiayi city, Taiwan, was so unwilling to give his daughter away that he started wailing during the traditional wedding tea ceremony, bringing tears to family members and the online community, Oriental Daily reported.
Photos of the ceremony taken on July 21 showed the father sobbing when the groom arrived and suddenly bursting into tears when the bride kneeled to serve him tea.
"Don't want!" he was heard repeating.
It is believed that the man was overcome with emotion because he was unwilling to give his precious daughter away.
The daughter, known as Xuan Xuan, posted the photo on social media with the caption "first time seeing daddy break down. I didn't know what to do". The photo has been shared more than 30,000 times. The ceremony ended on a happy note when the father calmed down to give his daughter away. "Wishing you and your husband happiness," he was heard saying.
