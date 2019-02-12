Social initiative helps disabled travellers in Indonesia get home safely for Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner. As families are preparing food checklists and churches are setting up bright lights and decoration, many people with disabilities mull a basic-yet-complicated question: How do I get home for Christmas?

One of them is Jujur Saragih, who lives in a social home for physically challenged people in Pondok Bambu, East Jakarta.

"It has been 15 years since I moved here from Medan [North Sumatra] and I have never once gone back home. I still miss my family members there, although some of them have visited me here once in a while," the 39-year-old told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

Jujur has always dreamed of spending Christmas with the whole family in Medan, but he fears for his safety when taking public transportation in Indonesia - most of which is not disabled-friendly.

Luckily, Jujur and some of his friends at the social home finally have an opportunity to fulfil their dream of celebrating the holiday with their families at home through a trip programme organised by an initiative called Child and Disabled-Friendly Exodus (MRAD).

The civil movement was started in 2016 with a mission to accompany disabled people from Jakarta to their hometowns for the Idul Fitri holiday.

After receiving many requests this year, MRAD has decided to bring the joy to those who celebrate Christmas.

Ilma Sovri Yanti, the mudik [exodus] trip initiator from MRAD, started the civil movement following her 2015 study on Indonesian hospitality toward people with disabilities.

Her study found that the disabled faced many obstacles in accessing public transportation.

"Many wheelchair users complained of being rejected by ticket agencies saying that they had no proper access and facilities that could serve them on the trip," said Ilma.