Social media users praise Taiwan chicken fillet for inducing medical miracle

TAIPEI — From the Covid-19 pandemic to the US elections, many social media users are in dire need of more upbeat news these days.

There is, therefore, little wonder that the story of a Taiwanese teen who woke up from a coma after hearing “chicken fillet” has become viral as it offers the comedic relief many so desperately need.

According to local Chinese-language media, a teen from Hsinchu County, surnamed Chiu, was severely injured in a car accident in July last year.

Following six major surgeries, including craniotomy, laparotomy, right kidney nephrectomy and splenectomy, his condition gradually stabilized but he remained in a coma.

On the 62nd day, his family brought a chicken fillet into his hospital room during their visit, which proved pivotal for his sudden recovery.

Reports state that as soon as Chiu’s brother whispered in his ear, “I’m going to eat your favourite chicken fillet,” his heartbeat accelerated on the monitors, and the teen gradually regained consciousness.

The story amazed both the members and friends of the foreign community in Taiwan and abroad, with many commenting, “Can’t get any more Taiwanese than this!”

Some said: “This should be international news!” as others added, “Now I really want a chicken fillet.”