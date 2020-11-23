Social media users shocked at popular Taiwanese legislator's filthy bedroom

TAIPEI — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu lamented last week that young people could not afford to buy a house in Taiwan, sharing that she has rented an apartment for years too.

She didn’t expect that Chinese-language media would hit back at her statement though, reporting that she already owns two buildings and four plots of land.

To clear her name, the popular legislator shared photos of her cluttered apartment on Sunday (Nov 22), stressing she has been renting it for the past 22 years.

Kao blamed some “hoarding disorder” for being unable to move to her new house. This is just “the tip of the iceberg,” she noted.

Rather than receiving sympathy from social media users, however, Kao’s post only led supporters to comment on the tragic state of her room with one of them writing: “From my own experience, that may very well be the most flattering angle for that room.”

Some also expressed their disbelief at the legislator’s messy apartment, wondering how a young woman with high income could live in such a filthy place.

The image they had of the ruling party’s politician has been utterly tarnished by the shocking pictures, while others pointed out her yellowing pillow, questioning what led to its unsightly colour. Many have since dubbed it the “10-year-old pillow.”