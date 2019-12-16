'Some people in Hong Kong may not like mainlanders': How 6 months of protest hit China's cross-border travellers

Over the summer, Fran Xie agonised over whether it would be safe for her 10-year-old daughter to start school in Hong Kong as she had planned.

The 38-year-old, who lives across the border in Guangzhou, used to visit the city every month but said the unrest had alerted her to the fact that "some people in Hong Kong may not like mainland people. We were not aware of that before".

She continued: "As parents, we have to be worried if we send our children to Hong Kong."

For almost two decades, many mainland Chinese, especially those who live just north of the border, have regarded Hong Kong as their second home, visiting regularly for shopping and entertainment, for business reasons, to visit relatives or for medical check-ups.

But the mass protests - triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition bill - and increasing violence have prompted some to have second thoughts about their southern neighbour.

Xie, a housewife married to a businessman, used to visit Hong Kong almost every month with her family - for everything from an annual medical check-up to a day out at the city's theme parks.

But the six months of unrest made her so worried about her daughter's safety that she even refused to take her there for a ballet exam.

Now she has abandoned a plan to send her eldest daughter to an international school in Cheung Sha Wan, and will instead look to the United States.

"Our daily lives used to be closely tied," Xie said of the cross-border link. "Now it has become quite uncomfortable."

Jade Shi, a video producer who also lives in Guangzhou, said she had decided to stop visiting the city because of the reaction of her friends to the protests.