Son, 11, wakes up to find parents dead in Thai home

An 11-year-old boy woke up Friday morning to find both his parents were dead in an apparent murder and suicide at their house in Trat's Klong Yai district, police said.

The son, Winner Suksawat, woke up to find his mother, Nampheung Suksawat, 34, dead and immediately called relatives.

When the relatives arrived at their home in Moo 1 village in Tambon Haad Lek they also found Winner's father, Uthai Hinkhao, 43, hanging behind the house.

The relatives called police at 6:30am. Nampheung had bruises on her face and appeared to have been strangled.

Relatives told police that the couple quarrelled because Uthai wanted to allow his brother to stay at the house but Nampheung disagreed.