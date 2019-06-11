Soon-to-be built floating mosque in Indonesia to become 'new icon' of Jakarta

A photo of a business district at sunset in Jakarta, Indonesia on Nov 5, 2019. The mosque is to measure 25m in height, symbolising 25 Islamic prophets mentioned by name in the Quran.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

JAKARTA - The capital of the world's largest Muslim-majority country is set to see a floating mosque built off one of its beaches at Ancol Dreamland Park, which is expected to become a "new icon of Jakarta".

City-owned property developer PT Pembangunan Jaya Ancol has announced that the company will soon construct a mosque above the water on the eastern side of the popular recreational site, precisely at Ria Beach.

Prominent architect Andra Matin will be involved in the project, Pembangunan Jaya Ancol president director Teuku Sahir Syahali said in a press statement on Tuesday (Nov 5).

The 2,000 sq m mosque is set to accommodate 2,500 people. Its pentagon shape will represent the five pillars of Islam and the five prayer times a day in Islamic teaching.

"The design of the mosque represents the journey of Islam in Jakarta," Mr Teuku said. "We will design Ancol Floating Mosque in such a way that it can become a new icon of Jakarta."

The mosque is to measure 25m in height, symbolising the 25 Islamic prophets mentioned by name in the Quran. There will also be six minarets built outside the mosque to illustrate the six principles of the Islamic faith.

The building, as well as its qibla (the direction that a Muslim must face when praying), will face the open sea, and the sea breeze will produce natural air circulation to keep the interior cool.

"We hope that the floating mosque will offer visitors a new experience, become a new tourist destination and an icon of Jakarta," he added.

No information has been divulged so far on when construction is to begin.

