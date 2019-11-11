South Korea bans liquid e-cigarettes on army bases

SEOUL - The South Korean Army has banned the use and possession of liquid e-cigarettes on its bases for health reasons, the military said on Monday (Nov 11), following a government warning for people to stop using the devices.

South Korea has a large military of nearly 600,000 soldiers, primarily conscripted men, and the Army makes up the largest portion with 464,000.

While the rate is declining, South Korean men are among the heaviest smokers in the world.

The Health Ministry issued an advisory last month urging people to stop using liquid e-cigarettes citing cases of lung injuries in the United States including fatalities.

The ministry said it would conduct studies to determine whether there was a scientific basis to ban the sales of liquid e-cigarettes, which vaporise liquid containing nicotine.