South Korea debuts first AI news anchor

As technology advances rapidly and incorporates itself into our lives, South Korean cable TV channel MBN recently unveiled its first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor.

According to media reports, MBN collaborated with MoneyBrain and based the AI news anchor on Kim Joo-ha. They processed previous recordings of Kim’s, making notes of her voice, tone, facial expressions and gestures.

The high-end technology can not only create the life-like animation but also share up to 1,000 words every minute.

In addition, reports said that a writer would come up with the news for the day and send the content to the managing producers, who would then add in subtitles and videos, accordingly.

After it’s completed, they would upload the project to let the AI news anchor showcase her skills on air.

This way, quick news delivery can be even more effective and can save time and resources all in one take, an MBN official said.