South Korea LGBT stigma complicates coronavirus testing as new cases rise

South Korean authorities are racing to track down thousands of people potentially linked to a new coronavirus cluster in a Seoul nightlife district which has raised fears about a “second wave of infections”.

The country has been widely praised for its efforts to contain its coronavirus outbreak but has reported a renewed increase in cases linked to clubs and bars popular with the LGBT community in the Itaewon neighbourhood.

Officials said the Itaewon outbreak originated with a 29-year-old man who visited clubs and bars in the area earlier this month before testing positive on Friday.

Authorities have since tested 4,000 people who patronised Itaewon nightspots, but were still trying to contact about 3,000 more.

Officials reported 35 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the biggest single-day rise since April 9, bringing the nation’s total number of infections to 10,909, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The nation’s death toll remained unchanged at 256.

The KCDC said 9,632 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up 22 from a day earlier, representing 88 per cent of patients.

South Korea had successfully contained the number of new infections to fewer than 15 per day since the middle of last month, leading to the easing of social distancing guidelines.

However, the Itaewon outbreak has interrupted the country’s gradual reopening. The Health Ministry said 79 people have tested positive in connection with Itaewon, including people who travelled to the capital but have since returned home.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday told a meeting of government officials: “Our top priority is to minimise the spread of the infections in the greater Seoul area.”

In a separate statement, he added: “If you hesitate a single day, our daily clock may stop for a month. Please contact the nearest clinic or health centre right now.”

Attempts to track these patrons have been complicated by the fact open homosexuality is often taboo in South Korea and LGBT citizens remain targets of discrimination, including job loss and hate speech.

As a result, thousands at risk may be reluctant to come forward and be tested.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who put the number of related cases at 85, including 51 Seoul residents, pleaded with club-goers to be tested, promising personal information would be protected and warning people caught evading testing could be fined.

South Korea has been regarded internationally as a role model for its response to the coronavirus outbreak, particularly its tracing procedures and disclosure of some patient information. The latest cluster in Itaewon has highlighted some potential drawbacks.

Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho acknowledged concerns that members of the LGBT community could be outed against their will or face discrimination if they came forward.

“We release the movement of confirmed patients to encourage anyone who might be exposed to get tested voluntarily,” Yoon said. “We urge you to refrain from distributing patients’ personal information or groundless rumours, which not only hurts them but can also be subject to punishment.”

In response to the Itaewon cluster, authorities have ordered all clubs and bars in Seoul be closed.

Seoul’s education superintendent Cho Hee-yeon issued a statement proposing delaying the reopening of schools, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, by one week in light of the new outbreak.

Technology firms Kakao and Naver suspended plans for employees to return to the office starting Monday, after two cases linked to the club outbreaks were reported at IT firm TmaxSoft, company spokespeople said.

“We’re making all-out efforts to prevent this new cluster of infections from leading to a second wave of infections,” Yoon said.

Yoon also criticised hostility towards the LGBT community, particularly online.

One poster on a popular news portal accused LGBT citizens of concealing their movements and interactions, likening them to followers of Shincheonji Church, the controversial religious sect linked to the country’s first major coronavirus cluster.

“Don’t call them sexual minority community,” one poster wrote on the Naver portal. “They are merely perverts!”

Another asked: “Protect gay rights and let the country collapse?”

Advocacy group Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights of Korea urged the media to stop “sensationalising” the outbreak and linking the new cluster to the gay community, warning this would discourage those at risk from being tested.

Psychology Professor Lim Myung-ho of Dankook University also drew comparisons with the Shincheonji outbreak.

“When Covid-19 virus was spreading at Shincheonji Church, followers attempted to hide their religious affiliations and infections and members of a sexual minority are also backing away,” he said. “This may result in many hidden infected cases and spark a second Shincheonji crisis.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.