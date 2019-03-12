South Korea police officer bitten by woman, loses part of finger

South Korea police officer bitten by woman, loses part of finger
PHOTO: Pixabay
Park Ju-young
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Mar 12, 2019

A woman bit off part of a police officer's finger during a confrontation at her home, local media outlets reported Monday.

According to the Daegu Police, a man reported his wife to the police after she locked the door and would not allow their daughter to go outside on Saturday. The wife is believed to have schizophrenia, a mental disorder sometimes characterized by hallucinations, delusions and abnormal behaviour.

As the police officer was attempting to apprehend the woman to bring her to a hospital, she bit the little finger on his left hand. The police officer is receiving medical treatment at a hospital, but is missing about 1 centimetre from his finger.

The woman was hospitalised following the incident.

The police are discussing whether to charge the woman with obstructing the police from carrying out their duties.

