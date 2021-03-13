In South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province, mandatory coronavirus testing for foreigners sparks accusations of racism

Mark Ivan and his wife, a Filipino couple in their early 30s, were on Friday standing in a queue of people — so long it snaked around a corner — to take Covid-19 tests under a row of white tents manned by medical workers in sky-blue protective gear.

They work in the city of Ansan, some 30km (19 miles) southwest of Seoul, in Gyeonggi Province — which on Monday issued an administrative order calling for all foreign employees to get tested before March 22 or face fines of up to 3 million won (US$2,630).

The order sparked a mixed reaction in Ansan, which is home to an estimated 20,000 migrant workers, including those without documentation. Many migrant workers welcomed the free tests, which they said gave them a sense of assurance, while others decried discrimination against foreigners or outright racism.

“We have no problem with receiving this test,” Ivan told This Week in Asia . “I think the South Korean government is doing this just to protect foreign workers living in this country.”

Asked whether he felt insulted by the order to receive the test, the 31-year-old salesman said tersely: “Not at all.”

An official from Gyeonggi — where more than 13 million people live, making it South Korea’s most populous province — said on top of some 85,000 legitimate migrant workers, there were between 100,000 and 200,000 foreign workers who had overstayed their visas.

Ivan’s sentiment was widely shared by other migrant workers who spoke to This Week in Asia while waiting in line to get tested. Most were employed at small plants, construction sites and farms, and hailed from the likes of China, Russia, Mongolia and the Philippines.

Alexandre, a 48-year-old company employee from Moscow, and his wife Olga — who asked to be identified only by their first names — also said they welcomed the free tests, which made them “feel protected” from the virus.

However, there are those who feel differently. On the official Gyeonggi Facebook page, some foreign residents of the city have complained that the order is “racist … and scapegoating foreigners”.

Erica Park wrote on the Gyeonggi Province Facebook page that a good way to curb the spread of Covid-19 would be to contact trace and test all workers from factories in the area where there were outbreaks, rather than all foreigners.

“When the Shincheonji church had a massive super-spreader event, Korea did not threaten all church-goers in the country to get a test for fear of being fined, just the members of that church,” she said in reference to the doomsday cult which emerged as the country’s first infection hotspot last year.

Authorities justified the order as necessary, citing a series of infection clusters involving migrant workers in the province over the past few weeks.

Last month, 124 cases were traced to a factory in Namyangju, northeast of Seoul, where migrant workers were housed in a small dormitory, while pre-emptive testing traced 151 cases to the foreign community in Dongducheon, north of Seoul.

Other provincial cities such as Icheon and Pyeongtaek have reported clusters at workplaces that hire migrant workers and house them in cramped and poorly ventilated dormitories.

According to the Gyeonggi official, foreigners made up 14.1 per cent of the province’s more than 10,000 confirmed cases this year as South Korea has had some 90,000-odd cases in total since the outbreak early last year, including more than 25,000 cases in the province. Last year, the figure was 7.7 per cent among 14,700 confirmed cases (including both South Koreans and foreigners).

Charles Houston, a foreigner who has lived in the country since 2013, said while there was no problem receiving a Covid-19 test, “singling out other ethnicities en masse is extremely prejudicial”.

“This is egregious discrimination, and it should be brought to the table so honest discourse can be had. Were this to happen in Britain or North America, the repercussions would be out of control,” said Houston, who moved to Korea in 2013.

He told This Week in Asia that while he had followed all regulations and had not left the country during the pandemic, he and other foreigners were constantly singled out as different. As they were already subject to bans from certain venues and additional visa requirements, the mandatory tests were another indignation.

“Things as such are humiliating,” he said. “I consider this place my home, but the constant degradation is wearing thin. These practices are all easily avoidable.”

A spokesperson for the province said the order “has nothing to do with any kind of discrimination against foreigners”.

“The country’s tens of thousands of government employees also took sweeping Covid-19 tests in January. We don’t harbour that kind of a xenophobic mind while we are doing our jobs,” he said.

Gyeonggi had since last year issued more than 100 administrative orders for testing at high-risk workplaces where people were employed in cramped environments, including distribution centres and call centres, he said.

A European Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman said she had not heard of any member firms taking issue with the government-ordered testing.

“They believe they have to cooperate and follow government guidelines and orders in order to fight the virus,” she said.

South Korea reported a three-week high of 488 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, prompting the authorities to extend social-distancing measures for two weeks, including a ban on gatherings of more than four people and attendance caps at schools, religious activities and sports events. The country’s total number of cases stands at 94,686, with 1,662 related deaths.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

