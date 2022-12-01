'South Korea will crush Ghana': Lawmaker derided over photo of broken chocolate

Chung Jin-suk, the interim leader of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party, has been derided for sharing a photo of a broken Ghana chocolate bar ahead of his home team’s Qatar World Cup football game against the West African nation.

“Ghana… [We] will crush you like this tonight,” Chung wrote on Facebook hours before kick-off on Monday.

Ghana, however, dashed the lawmaker’s hopes of victory and made him eat humble pie after it edged past South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Chung’s now-deleted post drew criticism for being an own goal as netizens pointed out the Ghana brand of chocolate has been made in South Korea by local conglomerate Lotte Confectionery for more than four decades.

“Ghana chocolate has been there before their economy kicked off, so obviously it’s bigger than Korea. We shall worry when China and Japan speak. Koreans equally need money and markets like Africans – that we know,” wrote a user on Facebook.

Said another: “Be humble when the game is not over to prevent shame and sorrow. Your team did their best and that’s the meaning of sports. Next time don’t break a chocolate just eat kimchi you’ll win.”

Chung Jin-suk’s now-deleted post.

PHOTO: Facebook

Some said Chung’s behaviour was “embarrassing and childish” but others rallied behind him and called for boycott of Ghana chocolate and shared photos of crumbled confectionery.

According to the Korea Times, a netizen wrote on Twitter : “I will no longer eat Ghana (chocolate) and have Hershey’s instead.”

To add insult to injury, some social media users hit back saying, a crushing defeat awaits South Korea when they meet Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal on Friday.

“So Koreans no longer want to eat chocolate because they couldn’t win a tiny game. Does this mean they’re all going to forget football after the upcoming humiliation on Friday,” asked a Facebook user.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.