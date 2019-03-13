S. Korean K-pop and TV star Jung Joon-young sorry for sharing sex videos filmed without women's consent

Another K-pop star has been ensnared in a widening probe into a sex-for-investment scandal involving Seungri from popular band BIGBANG.

Singer and TV star Jung Joon-young issued a public apology on Wednesday, admitting he filmed his own sex videos and shared them with acquaintances, including scandal-hit Seungri, in mobile chat groups.

Jung, who was in the middle of shooting a reality TV show in the US, cut short his schedule and returned home on Tuesday after SBS TV on Monday reported he made and shared porn videos filmed without the consent of more than 10 women he slept with over a period of eight months from late 2015.

"I admit to having committed all the wrongs that have been reported. I filmed women without their consent, spread (the films) in chat rooms. I did these activities without feeling any guilt," he said in a statement.

Photo: Instagram

"Throughout the rest of my life, I will repent on my immoral and illegal acts that constitute crimes," he said, adding he would drop all TV programmes and stop activities as an entertainer.

The star, best known for his part in KBS variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, was due to be questioned by police on Thursday.

He also apologised to the victims and fans who have been "outraged" by his wrongdoings.

"I will faithfully co-operate with an investigation by police that will start on Thursday and I will readily accept whatever punishment is in store for me," he said.

Jung is not a stranger to such allegations. He was accused by an ex-girlfriend in 2016 of filming their sexual encounter without her consent, although he was acquitted after she dropped the charge.

His latest misconduct came to light as part of a police investigation into Seungri, who has been charged with allegedly providing prostitutes to attract foreign investors to his upstart company.

Seungri announced his retirement on Monday and vowed to co-operate with police investigations even after he starts his obligatory 21-month military service on March 25.

Filming a person's body without consent can be punished with a prison term of up to five years or a fine of 30 million won (S$36,000) and distributing such photos or videos without consent are subject to five years in prison or a 30 million won fine.

South Korea has been battling a growing epidemic of so-called "molka" - spycam videos which largely involve men secretly filming women and sharing the illicit content with others.

"This case just shows that male K-pop stars are no exception when it comes to being part of this very disturbing reality that exploits women," women's rights activist Bae Bok-ju told AFP.

Additional reporting by AFP

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.