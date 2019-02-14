South Korean man chased his wife's lover, who then fell to his death. He escaped with a $4,900 fine

A South Korean man has been handed a US$3,600 (S$4,900) fine after he threatened to kill his wife's lover, who subsequently fell to his death while fleeing.

However, the 50-year-old man and his wife face a new trial on charges of perjury after they allegedly made false statements in court, claiming the husband did not threaten the man but merely urged him to come out and talk after he hid in a bathroom.

While being interrogated by police before being indicted, the wife said the husband had been wielding a knife and repeatedly threatened to kill her lover, who crawled through the bathroom window on the third floor of a flat and fell to his death.

"The fact that the accused got mad after seeing his wife being intimate with her lover was considered as a mitigating factor," said a spokesman at Daejeon District Court. "It was beyond the accused's wildest expectations that the lover would fall to death while trying to flee from him through the bathroom window and this was acknowledged by the court.

"The court did not see any clear causality between what the accused did and the lover's death."

After the sentencing, prosecutors, who initially asked for a suspended jail sentence, added perjury charges against the couple. Perjury in court is punishable with up to five years in prison.

South Korea was one of the last developed countries that maintained adultery as a crime before decriminalising it in 2015, its Constitutional Court striking down a 60-year-old statute.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.