South Korea's President Lee to visit China from Jan 4 to 7

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit China from Jan 4 to 7 and meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Blue House said on Tuesday (Dec 30), aiming to keep up momentum to restore ties.

Making his first visit to China since he took office in June, Lee will also discuss plans with Xi to reach concrete outcomes in areas such as supply chains, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu Jung told a briefing.

At a summit of the leaders when Xi visited South Korea recently on the first trip by a Chinese leader in 11 years, Lee sought his help in efforts to resume talks with North Korea, Lee's office has said.

In January, Lee will also visit the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai and join events to build co-operation on start-ups, Kang added.

