Southeast Asia manufacturing sees opportunity in US-China row

BANGKOK/HANOI - Southeast Asian countries are intensifying their efforts to attract companies planning to move production bases outside China, as the United States and China have become entrenched in tit-for-tat sanctions and retaliatory tariffs.

To attract the needed outside investment, they are offering tax incentives and other benefits.

THAILAND PLUS

"We see the US-China trade frictions as an opportunity to expand our efforts to attract foreign companies," Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Sept. 10.

On that day, the Thai government adopted what it calls the "Thailand Plus" package of preferential measures for companies that relocate factories and other facilities from China. A corporate tax deduction of up to 50 per cent is one of the main pillars of the package.