'Spider-woman' in standoff with police at Thai prison

A female inmate detained for illegal weapon possession turned into “spider-woman” and climbed 3 metres of jail bars in the hope of committing suicide.

A photo of the 37-year-old prisoner went viral on the internet yesterday as her posture reminded netizens of the comic-book superheroine.

Sutthisan police station in Bangkok revealed the woman had become distressed after her arrest and tried to commit suicide by jumping from a height.

Police spent 30 minutes trying to calm her, but she refused to return to the ground. Officers then climbed the bars to bring her down.

The woman was arrested at 4am on Thursday after she was found in possession of a .38 pistol and six bullets.