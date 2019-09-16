SpongeBob SquarePants too violent for Indonesia's broadcasting watchdog

The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) sent a warning letter to television station GTV on Sept. 5 for broadcasting The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Posted on the KPI's website, the letter said the airing of the movie was considered in violation of the broadcasting code of conduct ( P3 ) and programme standards (SPS).

The movie, aired on Aug. 6 at 11:14 a.m. on GTV's "Big Movie Family" programme, was said to have contained violent acts, such as hitting a face with a board, dropping a bowling ball on the head, throwing a hammer at a face and throwing a pot of cactus with the help of a racket.

The movie, which aired again on Aug. 22 at 3:02 p.m. on GTV, reportedly contained the violent acts of throwing a cake at a face and hitting with the use of wood.

The KPI deemed the movie as potentially violating Article 14 of the KPI's code of conduct, which states that a broadcasting unit must adhere to the interests of children in every aspect of broadcasting production.