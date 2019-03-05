'Stop calling me': Thai durian tycoon sets tournament date for 10,000 men fighting for daughter's hand

Up to 10,000 men are vying for the chance to be the son-in-law of Thai durian tycoon Anon Rodthong, since he announced on Saturday (March 2) that he's searching for a husband for his 26-year-old daughter.

His future son-in-law will not only be rewarded with 10 million baht (S$425,300) in cash; he will also be taking over Anon's durian empire.

This public offer went viral, and according to Anon, he has received offers round-the-clock. "Stop calling me, I haven't had time to rest," wrote the 58-year-old durian trader in his latest Facebook post today (Mar 5).

"Over 10,000 men have applied to be my son-in-law," added the flashy trader, who has wads of cash and piles of jewellery featured in his photo album.

Before you think about being the 10,001st though, you might first want to know what he expects of his future son-in-law.

Anon's original post about him looking for a husband for his daughter has since been taken down.Photo: Facebook/อานนท์ รถทอง

"He doesn't need to be well-educated -- he just needs to be able to read and write. Please don't bring your degrees along to fill up the house," wrote the trader in a post on Saturday that has since been taken down.

"(He should be) diligent... not someone who is lazy," says Anon, adding that his son-in-law should "love durian, and not be spendthrift".

While Anon's original post is lost, his intention isn't -- he has already made it clear to the Thai media that he wasn't joking about his proposal.

"I want someone to take care of my business. I don't need someone with a degree... I just want a good and hard-working man who is not addicted to gambling or anything. That's it -- everything else, I already have," he revealed.

"I don't need anyone as rich as me either, because I will give my son-in-law all my assets," he added.

Anon Rodthong's 26-year-old daughter, Kansita Rodthong.Photo: Facebook/อานนท์ รถทอง

While Anon is reportedly "dying" from the endless calls and messages from the applicants, his daughter Kansita Rodthong is seemingly cool about it.

Kansita shared that while she was a little surprised to see her father's Facebook post (go viral), she thought it was funny and didn't think much about it as she knows her father has good intentions.

"I don't have a type. I just want a good man," she said in an interview.

Kansita, who reportedly earned an accounting degree from Assumption University and briefly studied at Sun Yat-sen University in China, is currently helping her father with the family business.

Their family runs two durian markets in Chumphon, including the one at Uay Chai market in tambon Wang Takor, Lang Suan district.

Photo: Facebook/อานนท์ รถทอง

And before you think this is a walk in the park, Anon has issued a challenge to potential suitors.

"Let's all meet on April 1. Pack all your clothes and necessities, and be prepared to stay and work in my durian plantation for three months."

"If there is more than one of you left (after the three months), we will extend (the stint) for another three months... until there is only one man left," wrote Anon.

To the 10,000 (and counting) men, may the odds be ever in your favour.

