Storm batters Bangkok

A summer storm on Thursday afternoon swiftly passed through Bangkok's Lak Si and Don Muang, leaving some damage, including toppled small trees on Soi Vibhavadi 60, clogged flooding and an under-construction Vibhavadi-Rangsit pedestrian bridge's metal scaffold to fall onto a car at Lak Si Intersection.

The stormy weather took place around 3.30pm and lasted over 10 minutes.

The Thai Meteorological Department had previously warned about storms, gusty winds, hail stones and lightening in upper Thailand from March 23-25 and warned people to avoid open fields, big trees or billboards during the storms.