Storm Sinlaku serves up seafood feast on Thai beach

Residents of a Chonburi beachside community woke up to a feast today (August 3), served up by tropical storm Sinlaku overnight.

People in Bang Lamung district woke up to the sight of clams and mussels in their hundreds and thousands washed up on the shore after the fierce storm blew through Thailand.

Residents rushed down to the Pattaya beach to collect the precious fruits of the sea and cook them up for breakfast and lunch.

PHOTO: The Nation

Strong winds had hit the area last night resulting in higher waves that had washed the shellfish bounty ashore, residents said.

Some of them collected more than 300 kilograms of clams and mussels and sold them to tourists at cheap prices. Residents explained that a similar feast was served up three years ago by another strong storm.

PHOTO: The Nation