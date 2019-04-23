Story of exploding mobile phone highlights dangers of heatwave in Thailand

With hot spells predicted this week, especially in the North where the mercury is expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius, a Thai woman has told a cautionary tale of how her forgetfulness resulted in her mobile phone exploding in her pick-up truck.

"A punishment for a forgetful person, [my pick-up truck] is all damaged (with multiple "crying face" emoticons)," said Facebook user and Samut Prakan resident "Ying Yupa Anan".

Her "feeling sad" post on Saturday was accompanied by photos of her truck with a damaged and burnt windshield - it had received 23,000 "likes", 23,000 comments and was shared 11,715 times by yesterday.

Mobile phones are among items that people have been warned not to leave in the sun because the heat can damage their electronics and/or cause the battery to explode.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Other items susceptible to damage if exposed to prolonged heat included power banks, especially those with lithium-ion batteries, as well as lighters and aerosol sprays.

Ying Yupa Anan's sad post came as the Disease Control Department again issued a warning that seven groups are at most risk of heatstroke.

They are: children under five, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, obese people, those who lack adequate rest, heavy drinkers plus those working in the sun for long periods. Those people in particular are being advised to stay hydrated and not to be outside in the scorching sun for too long.

Common symptoms of heatstroke are fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, anxiety, headache, low-blood pressure and fainting. Without timely help, heatstroke can even prove fatal.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a pressure system known as a "thermal low" is covering upper Thailand and is likely to continue to do so for the rest of the week, while southerly and southeasterly winds prevail over the lower North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South regions.

These conditions combined mean that upper Thailand is likely to experience hot to very hot spells with possible outbreaks of "summer storms" - thundershowers with gusty winds, said the Department.

The maximum temperature in the 24 hours from midday yesterday was forecast to be 39-43C in the North, 35-42C in the Northeast, 39-42C in the Central area, 34-40C in the East and 37-40C for Bangkok and surrounding provinces.