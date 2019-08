The carcass of a striped dolphin was found floating in the waters of Krabi's Railay Bay on the morning of August 24.

Krabi deputy governor Somkhuan Khanngern said the dolphin was female, two-metres long and weighed 70 kilograms.

The dolphin was believed to have died at least one day ago.

Officials took samples of the remains for tests to determine the possible cause of death and buried the rest.