Student helps deliver baby on the road in Thailand

A Grade 12 student in Tak province helped deliver a baby on Tuesday, drawing applause from locals and netizens.

When a woman went into labour pains on a street in Mae Sot district, people started gathering, and among them was student Buntorn.

Upon realising that the mother was about to give birth, the student rushed to a nearby rescue vehicle to get necessary devices and then helped other capable persons deliver the baby.

The baby boy and mother are safe and in hospital.

Buntorn said she was returning home from school when the incident took place, and after seeing that the mother was close to giving birth, she decided to help using skills learned in a training session at Phophra Hospital.