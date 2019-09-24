Student-led flash mob stages singing protest at Hong Kong shopping centre

A large protest banner is unfurled in the Lok Fu Place mall on Monday.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Linda Lew
South China Morning Post

More than 100 pupils in school uniform and local residents took part in a flash mob singing protest at a shopping centre in the Hong Kong residential district of Wong Tai Sin on Monday evening.

Organised by students from five secondary schools in the area, including Wing Kwong College and CCC Rotary Secondary School, the flash mob at the Lok Fu Place mall was part of the anti-government protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

"We're here to fight for the five demands [of protesters]," said Angel Lai Hiu-tung, one of the organisers and a Form Six student at Wing Kwong College.

"Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor may have proposed a dialogue but we do not think she's serious about talking to the public."

She was referring to the embattled leader's first open dialogue on Thursday with 150 members of the public selected through an application process.

The crowd sang the latest protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and Chandelier by Australian singer Sia with modified lyrics that mocked police.

As they sang, a large yellow banner with "Glory to Hong Kong" written on it was unfurled from the third floor of the mall.

In references to the five demands, including the setting up of an inquiry into police actions during protests and the government retracting its characterisation of violent clashes as "riots", people waved placards with slogans such as "We are not rioters" and "We support police in enforcing the law. Just kidding!"

They were accompanied by a man playing the harmonica and a black-clad protester on the saxophone. Residents with young children were among those who sang and chanted slogans.

The protest was similar to one held on Sunday night at the Times Square mall in Causeway Bay.

The city has been gripped by more than three months of civil unrest. Lam has agreed to one of the five demands, announcing on September 4 the bill's withdrawal.

The bill would have allowed fugitives to be sent to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong does not have an extradition agreement, notably mainland China, where it was feared people would not get a fair trial.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Students

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
He's HIV-positive, she's not: 'We live like a normal married couple'
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced

LIFESTYLE

Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money

SERVICES