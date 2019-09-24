Student-led flash mob stages singing protest at Hong Kong shopping centre

More than 100 pupils in school uniform and local residents took part in a flash mob singing protest at a shopping centre in the Hong Kong residential district of Wong Tai Sin on Monday evening.

Organised by students from five secondary schools in the area, including Wing Kwong College and CCC Rotary Secondary School, the flash mob at the Lok Fu Place mall was part of the anti-government protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

"We're here to fight for the five demands [of protesters]," said Angel Lai Hiu-tung, one of the organisers and a Form Six student at Wing Kwong College.

"Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor may have proposed a dialogue but we do not think she's serious about talking to the public."

She was referring to the embattled leader's first open dialogue on Thursday with 150 members of the public selected through an application process.

The crowd sang the latest protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and Chandelier by Australian singer Sia with modified lyrics that mocked police.

As they sang, a large yellow banner with "Glory to Hong Kong" written on it was unfurled from the third floor of the mall.