Student strangled to death by 7-metre-long python in Indonesia

A 16-year-old junior high school student was killed by a 7-metre-long python, which strangled him to death, while hiking in Bombana regency, Southeast Sulawesi, on Sunday.

The student, identified as Alfian, was attacked by the snake on the way to a waterfall in Kahar mountain, Rumbia district, with four friends.

The python attacked Alfian when he was separated about 10 metres from his friends, said Rumbia Police chief First. Insp. Muh. Nur Sultan.

"After they were separated, Alfian's friends heard him screaming. When they found him, the python had bit one of his thighs and was wrapped around his neck," Muh Nur told kompas.com on Monday.

Muh Nur said two of Alfian's friends tried to help him by hitting the snake. However, they were instead attacked and bitten by the python.

They then decided to seek help from locals, who killed the python with machetes. But by the time they managed to free Alfian from the snake, the student had died.

Muh Nur said two of Alfians' friends who had been bitten had been taken to a local health community centre (Puskesmas) and allowed to go home afterwards.