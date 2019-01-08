Student in Thailand arrested for allegedly killing her newborn

An 18-year-old university student has been arrested for allegedly killing her newborn daughter by feeding her bathroom cleaner than throwing the baby from her room on the third floor of a condominium in Nonthaburi's Pakkret district.

The student, whose name was withheld, was arrested at 11:30pm Wednesday night (12:30am SGT, Thursday) after police obtained an arrest warrant from the Nonthaburi provincial court. The baby died shortly after the parents were arrested, police said.

Her boyfriend, 23, also a student, was also arrested and charged with being an accomplice.

On July 23, a newborn baby was found in a garbage bag at the waste disposal area near the condo on Soi Chaeng Wattana-Pakkret 26. The baby was still alive but in serious condition. She died from internal organs failure caused by ingested chemicals late Wednesday night.

Before the arrest, police checked footage of security cameras and saw a black garbage black falling from the condo. Since the baby was still alive when found, police narrowed the search to rooms from the fourth floor down.