Students and sexagenarian vegetable seller wounded in separate acid attacks in Indonesia

Two separate acid attacks have been reported within a week of each other in West Jakarta. The police are still investigating the incidents.

On Nov. 5, two junior high school students were attacked with acid on their way home from school on Jl. Kebon Jeruk Raya, West Jakarta.

They remain in recovery and have not yet returned to school, according to the school's principal.

On Friday, a 60-year-old vegetable vendor in Meruya, West Jakarta, was reportedly sprayed with acid by an unknown person. She suffered acid burns on her neck and head.

The woman, Sakinah, did not know why anyone would attack her.

She was on her way home to Gang Haji Taat No. 15S Neighborhood Unit (RT) 011, Community Unit (TW) 006, North Meruya, West Jakarta.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. as Sakinah pushed her vegetable cart home.