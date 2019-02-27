Superhero firemen in Thailand cleanse the streets of PM2.5 dust

Superhero firemen - led by Spider-Man, Captain America, Batman and The Hulk - battle against the dust amid the hot weather, clad in their tight-fitting suits.

Firemen in Nakhon Pathom's Kamphaeng Saen district on Monday brought smiles to people's faces as they donned superhero outfits to literally cleanse the streets of bad PM2.5 particulate dust.

Residents and vendors on Malaiman Road and around the Kamphaeng Saen Market area could not help but smile to see the group of road-sweeping workers and water-spraying firefighters - led by Spider-Man, Captain America, Batman and The Hulk - do battle against the dust amid the hot weather, clad in their tight-fitting suits.

Tambon Kamphaeng Saen municipality's acting mayor, Wasan Kimwang, said that because the street-cleaning project to curb the PM2.5 dust took place at locations where traffic jams were severe, the firemen had dressed in the superhero outfits with a view to helping lessen tension for motorists inconvenienced by the operation.

The move was welcomed by passing motorists who found themselves stuck in the road jams, as well as by pedestrians who took souvenir photos of the superheroes in action and seemed to be less stressed than normal from the heat and traffic jams.