Supermodel competition contestants pay Chiang Mai elephant home a visit

26 contestants are staying at Elephant Carer Home in Chiang Mai province as part of Jan 29-Feb 8 preparations for the Supermodel International 2020 competition.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The contestants have being involved in numerous activities in Chiang Mai's tourist attractions, as well as being photographed at such places as the Umbrella Making Centre, Intharawat temple, or Wat Ton Kwen, Phrathat Doi Suthep Temple and the Kruba Srivichai Monument.

They took delight in bathing elephants raised at the home, besides posing in sexy swimsuits for photos.

Supermodel International 2020 will be held at Siam Dragon Theatre in Chiang Mai on Feb 8.

The competition was first organised in 2011, being called then Supermodel of the Asia-Pacific.