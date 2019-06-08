Surrogacy bill: The end of India's $2.8 billion 'rent-a-womb' industry?

If India's parliament passes a proposed new Surrogacy Regulation Bill, cases such as that of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had his third child via surrogacy, would no longer be possible.

The strict new bill being considered by lawmakers permits only Indian couples, married for at least five years and childless, to opt for surrogacy. It states that surrogate mothers must be "close relatives" of the recipients and carries strict criteria for surrogate mothers, genetic parents, fertility clinics, medical professionals, and the egg and sperm donors.

But most importantly, it bans all commercial surrogacy and states that all women who agree to carry babies to delivery as surrogates must agree to do so for "altruistic" reasons. It also demands all couples applying for surrogate mothers to prove their infertility.

Although Khan is credited with bringing acceptance and visibility to surrogacy, by speaking and being seen publicly with his son Abram, his case would have fallen short of the newly proposed laws. In 2013, when Abram was born, Khan already had two children from his marriage with wife Gauri Khan.