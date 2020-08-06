Suspect held for killing elephant with firecrackers in India

Kerala police in India have arrested one of the three men responsible for killing a pregnant elephant by feeding it fruits stuffed with firecrackers, reported Makkal Osai.

The elephant was spotted in a river on May 25 with severe injuries around its mouth.

The forestry department with the help of a veterinary doctor found the elephant and concluded that treatment was not possible.

The elephant died standing in the river trying to soothe its injuries.

It was later discovered that the elephant had eaten coconuts and other fruits stuffed with powerful firecrackers.

Videos of the suffering elephant went viral and saw an international outpouring of sympathy and outrage.

A special task force, set up to investigate the case, arrested a rubber tapper identified as Wilson who admitted he set the explosive trap but claimed it was for scaring away wild boars who ate their crops.

However, officials believe the men had actually targeted elephants which may have entered their farms.

Police are looking for two other men believed to have helped Wilson.