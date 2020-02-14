Suspect held in slashing of Norwegian tourist in Krabi

Police in Krabi have arrested a man suspected of slashing a Norwegian tourist with a 70-centimetre machete earlier this month.

Ao Nang police arrested Kiatsak Boonrabieb, 21, on Wednesday (February 12) on suspicion of attempted murder.

The tourist, Ole Kristian Krogh, was slashed on February 2 by the driver of a motorcycle-taxi he'd hailed to take him to his hotel.

Krogh told police he was taken to the wrong hotel and he and the driver began arguing, only for the driver to pull out a machete and attack him.

Krogh raised an arm to defend himself and suffered a deep cut, and was then taken of Bt200 (S$9).

Employees of the hotel where they'd stopped took the tourist to a hospital.

Police claim Kiatsak confessed to the crime and was tested for the use of illegal drugs.