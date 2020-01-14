Suspect in killing of Malaysian woman in Taipei found dead

The main suspect in the murder of a Malaysian woman in Taipei last week was found dead on Sunday in what looked like a suicide, according to reports from Taiwan news agencies.

The body of the suspect, who was only identified as Lin, was discovered in an apartment in Keelung by the owner of the unit.

Police said the 45-year-old had taken his own life by burning charcoal in a room.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the 25-year-old Malaysian woman, who went missing last week, was found to have been dismembered and her corpse disposed at the foot of a mountain.

Quoting Liberty Times, police found her body in two boxes at Keelung Mountain located in Taipei's Ruifang district.

The deceased, Deng Yong En (phonetically spelled), originally from Kampar, Perak, had been missing since last Monday and her cousin had lodged a police report.

Lin, who had a criminal record for robbery and burglary, was among a few people who shared a flat with the deceased.

According to another report by United Daily News, the deceased was said to have rejected Lin's advances, which angered him.

The report also cited sources saying that more than T$10,000 (S$450) was missing from her account after she died.