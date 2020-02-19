Suspected COVID-19 patient in Indonesian province tests negative

PHOTO: Reuters
Belseran Christ
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A university student identified as BN who was quarantined at Magretty Hospital, Maluku, after showing symptoms of the new coronavirus, has tested negative for COVID-19, a local health agency has announced.

According to Tanimbar Islands Health Agency head Edwin Tomasoa, tests on BN's sputum samples sent to the Health Ministry's laboratory in Jakarta showed that BN was not infected by the deadly coronavirus.

He added that he had expected the test to take five days.

"We received the results earlier than expected. We received information from Jakarta that the result is negative," Tomasoa said. "We have yet to receive the written results, but we received the information directly from the lab."

Edwin said BN was in good condition and that the 19-year-old no longer showed symptoms of being sick.

"He is no longer having difficulty breathing, he has no fever or back pain as he did before when being treated at the hospital," he said.

BN arrived in the Maluku provincial capital of Ambon in poor health on Feb 7, following a visit to Malaysia, which has had a number of confirmed coronavirus cases. He has been treated at the Magretty Saumlaki public hospital in the Tanimbar Islands since last Wednesday.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus Outbreaks and Epidemics INDONESIA

