Suspected drug dealer dies falling from 10th floor while evading police in West Jakarta

An alleged drug dealer identified as Aldi was found dead after falling from the 10th floor of Seasons City Apartment in Tambora, West Jakarta, in a reportedly failed attempt to evade arrest by the police on Tuesday.

Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono confirmed on Wednesday that the alleged drug dealer died after he slipped from a balcony of the apartment.

"The incident took place when the [police] officers were uncovering a drug ring at Seasons City Apartment," Argo said as quoted by kompas.com.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police raided a house belonging to another alleged drug dealer named Rizal on Jl. Taman Burung Waduk Pluit in Penjaringan, North Jakarta, he said.

The police seized as evidence three packs of crystal methamphetamine weighing 7 grams in total and two packs of cannabis.

As they delved into the case, the police proceeded to raid an apartment at Seasons City where Bela Ainun, another alleged dealer, lived.

"The officers bumped into Bela in front of an elevator. After searching her apartment, we found four packs of crystal meth weighing 100 g and 11 packs of cannabis weighing 1.5 kilograms," Argo said.

Bela said to the police that the drugs were not hers but her boyfriend Aldi's. At that moment, Aldi was reportedly hiding on the edge of the balcony of Bela's apartment.

Aldi had allegedly attempted to jump to another balcony next to Bela's apartment, but he failed and instead ended up falling from the 10th floor to the 7th floor.

The incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.