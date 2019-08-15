Suspected drug dealer dies falling from 10th floor while evading police in West Jakarta

PHOTO: Pexels
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

An alleged drug dealer identified as Aldi was found dead after falling from the 10th floor of Seasons City Apartment in Tambora, West Jakarta, in a reportedly failed attempt to evade arrest by the police on Tuesday.

Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono confirmed on Wednesday that the alleged drug dealer died after he slipped from a balcony of the apartment.

"The incident took place when the [police] officers were uncovering a drug ring at Seasons City Apartment," Argo said as quoted by kompas.com.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police raided a house belonging to another alleged drug dealer named Rizal on Jl. Taman Burung Waduk Pluit in Penjaringan, North Jakarta, he said.

The police seized as evidence three packs of crystal methamphetamine weighing 7 grams in total and two packs of cannabis.

As they delved into the case, the police proceeded to raid an apartment at Seasons City where Bela Ainun, another alleged dealer, lived.

"The officers bumped into Bela in front of an elevator. After searching her apartment, we found four packs of crystal meth weighing 100 g and 11 packs of cannabis weighing 1.5 kilograms," Argo said.

Bela said to the police that the drugs were not hers but her boyfriend Aldi's. At that moment, Aldi was reportedly hiding on the edge of the balcony of Bela's apartment.

Aldi had allegedly attempted to jump to another balcony next to Bela's apartment, but he failed and instead ended up falling from the 10th floor to the 7th floor.

The incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

More about
Crime scene Drugs INDONESIA

TRENDING

Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks
Is this actor too ugly? The Chinese think so
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
Trouble in paradise? Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
Another road rage incident in Malaysia goes viral
Another road rage incident in Malaysia goes viral
Female SCDF officer&#039;s sex videos leaked online
Female SCDF officer's sex videos leaked online
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he&#039;d wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he'd wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Batman Suparman slashed by Foodpanda colleague over WhatsApp argument
Batman Suparman slashed by Foodpanda colleague over WhatsApp argument
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple

LIFESTYLE

Personal shopper, shoe polishing &amp; other (mostly) free services you didn&#039;t know about at Singapore&#039;s shopping malls
Personal shopper, shoe polishing & other (mostly) free services you didn't know about at Singapore's shopping malls
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat

Home Works

Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Celebrities Ella Chen, Angelababy dish tips on kissing and making up in their relationships
Kiss and make up: Celebs Ella Chen, Angelababy share tips to resolving lovers' tiffs
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for &#039;chope-ing&#039; parking lot in Malaysia
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for 'chope-ing' parking lot in Malaysia
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid

SERVICES